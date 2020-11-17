Recognize some of the amazing teachers in Kern County by nominating them in a giveaway

Video
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon spoke with the organizers, Natalie Green and Terri Agcaoili, of “Thankful For Our Teachers Give-A-Way.” They came together with other local business owners to honor hardworking teachers in Kern County.

To nominate a teacher, go to Cornerstone Mortgage’s Facebook page and write a sentence or two about why your favorite teacher should win. Nominees can be retired, actively teaching, or even parents. Winners must be in Bakersfield on Wednesday, November 25th, from 8 am to 12 pm to claim their prize.

The winners can win:

  • Dr. Kaur, Superior Smiles Dentistry: Professional teeth whitening service.
  • Lisa Salcido Raper, Brushedpretty: Professional celebrity make-up experience.
  • Hayley Gonzales, FromTheRoots661 and Keepinupwithstyle: Style each winner with a fresh new look.
  • Adrienne Arias/Adrienne Larroque, Studio A: A luxury manicure.
  • Natalie Green, NYFotography: Photography headshot session after their day of beauty.
  • The Youthology Medical Aesthic, Options of one-time service: facial, botox, or fillers.
  • Smith & McCain: Gift Package.
  • BakoBox: Themed gift box with self-care items.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness