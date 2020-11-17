Recognize some of the amazing teachers in Kern County by nominating them in a giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon spoke with the organizers, Natalie Green and Terri Agcaoili, of “Thankful For Our Teachers Give-A-Way.” They came together with other local business owners to honor hardworking teachers in Kern County.
To nominate a teacher, go to Cornerstone Mortgage’s Facebook page and write a sentence or two about why your favorite teacher should win. Nominees can be retired, actively teaching, or even parents. Winners must be in Bakersfield on Wednesday, November 25th, from 8 am to 12 pm to claim their prize.
The winners can win:
- Dr. Kaur, Superior Smiles Dentistry: Professional teeth whitening service.
- Lisa Salcido Raper, Brushedpretty: Professional celebrity make-up experience.
- Hayley Gonzales, FromTheRoots661 and Keepinupwithstyle: Style each winner with a fresh new look.
- Adrienne Arias/Adrienne Larroque, Studio A: A luxury manicure.
- Natalie Green, NYFotography: Photography headshot session after their day of beauty.
- The Youthology Medical Aesthic, Options of one-time service: facial, botox, or fillers.
- Smith & McCain: Gift Package.
- BakoBox: Themed gift box with self-care items.