Perez urges support for oil and energy industries in state of the county address

5th District Supervisor and Board Chairperson Leticia Perez urged support for Kern’s oil and energy industry Wednesday at the 22nd annual Kern state of the county address.

“My friends, we have inherited one of the most difficult periods in this county’s history,” Perez said to the hundreds of attendees, including elected representatives and community leaders, during her speech at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Most of her speech touched on the future of Kern’s energy industry. Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a series of regulations on oil, and earlier this month, the board of supervisors dedicated an entire meeting to the topic.

On Wednesday, Perez dedicated nearly her entire speech to the energy industry — an industry for which she says Kern must fight to keep.

She argued living wages provided by the industry have ensured economic security for everyday people and families who work in the energy industry

“Our energy industries are part of the pipelines for our communities to achieve a living wage,” she said. “These communities sustained by hard-working families count. And we shouldn’t forget that. Kern county families working their tales off together — trying to escape the hell of poverty,” Perez continued.

Perez also stated Kern county remains committed to the environment and renewable energy, something she wants the county’s critics to understand loud and clear.

“The last time I checked, we were the unrivaled champions of renewables [sic] across the state of California. So our critics’ home counties are, at best, not first in the matter…Kern county is under assault in a way that should require us to band together with our collective talents.”

Perez concluded her remarks with an optimistic tone.

“We are already great. We are leading the way for our state and our country, and we should be proud of the accomplishments.”

Following the speech, Perez told KGET she intends to partner with the governor to find a solution to keep oil and energy in Kern.