BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday evening.

The collision was reported just after 7:15 p.m. on South H Street just north of Belle Terrace. Police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered moderate to major injuries. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment.

We will update this story as we learn more information.