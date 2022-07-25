A previous version of this story said this was a suspected hit-and-run but was corrected with accurate information.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner identified the victim of a fatal suspected DUI on Rosedale Highway on July 23.

At first, this appeared to be a suspected hit-and-run but an investigation determined it was a single-vehicle motorcycle accident.

Salvador Steve Vallejo, 42, of Bakersfield, was identified as the motorcyclist involved in the suspected DUI, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said, Vallejo suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Vallejo lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

A post-death investigation will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner’s office.