BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six decades Milts Coffee Shop has served locals, truckers, and traveling motorists with its homestyle cooking and nostalgia, the popular eatery now has a new owner.

Milt’s located on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99 in Bakersfield, opened its doors on Veterans Day in 1964.

Milt’s was recently bought by Roger Coughenour, who also owns the Old River Grill restaurants in Bakersfield.

Coughenour says, “we’ve been so blessed by the Bakersfield community to how they’ve embraced us and really seem to love what we do at old river grill and we just feel so fortunate for that. And, Milt’s has its own following too and our intention is not to come in and make old river grill here, it’s to preserve Milt’s and continue to build it up.”

Coughenour says Milt’s is special to him because he got his first cooking job at the popular restaurant in 1992.