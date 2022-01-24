Man killed in crash near Knotty Pine Cafe identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed in a crash in Oildale on Friday was identified as 43-year-old Bakersfield resident Edward Valdez Rios, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 7:19 a.m. Jan. 21 on Norris Road, west of Melody Lane near Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe, according to CHP.

Officers determined Valdez Rios was driving a Honda heading westbound at a high rate of speed when it struck a truck attempting to make a U-turn on Norris Road, according to CHP. Valdez Rios was not wearing a seat at the time of the crash. He died at the scene.

Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in the collision. This incident is still under investigation.

