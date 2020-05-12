Coronavirus
Little Caesars donated pizza at Adventist Health Bakersfield for Nurses Day

by: Norma Hernandez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On behalf of National Nurses Day, Feghali Foods, operator of local Little Caesars restaurants, wanted to show their appreciation to our local health care workers responding to COVID-19.

They delivered pizzas to over 1,150 employees at Adventist Health Bakersfield. So far, they have donated more than 5,000 pizzas to local first responders and health care workers.

To reduce the risk of contacting COVID-19, the company has practiced social distancing by utilizing contactless delivery and pickup all through the Little Caesars App.

