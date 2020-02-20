Latest suicide research and resources

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Corey Gonzlaes joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest suicide research and resources available.

Dr. Gonzales mentioned the “notOK” app as a resource for people in distress to let a selected amount of people know they are in need of help. To download the app, visit here.

Some suicide prevention lines are the following:

  • Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
  • Crisis Text Line: 741741
  • Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
  • Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255

For more resources, visit the following links:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story