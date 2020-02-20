BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Corey Gonzlaes joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest suicide research and resources available.
Dr. Gonzales mentioned the “notOK” app as a resource for people in distress to let a selected amount of people know they are in need of help. To download the app, visit here.
Some suicide prevention lines are the following:
- Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- Crisis Text Line: 741741
- Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255
For more resources, visit the following links: