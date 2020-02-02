Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates local leaders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 35th anniversary with the 2020 Installation and Business Awards Gala Saturday evening.

From cocktails, to dinner and dancing, it was a night to celebrate within the community while honoring those who have made a significant impact in Kern County.

President and CEO for KCHCC Jay Tamsi says the Gala celebrates a variety of recipients.

From small business owners, to big corporations, those making the biggest difference in our community, were recognized.

“We have 1200 members strong, who are out there advocating and networking and making sure that they make those contacts so that they can succeed,” said Tamsi. “We are not just the Hispanic Chamber we are the community’s chamber.”

Over 500 guests attended Saturday’s gala, at the Marriott Hotel.