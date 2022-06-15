BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a Promotion & Commendation Ceremony Wednesday morning to honor recently promoted staff. Sheriff Donny Youngblood led the ceremony that celebrated the staff’s new positions.

“It’s an important day. As you saw, we got a new commander, a new lieutenant, new sergeants and a new senior deputy so we pretty much covered the gamut plus surveillance,” Youngblood said.

The ceremony also honored a recently retired employee who served 33 years at the sheriff’s office.