KCSO hiring Detention Deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire at least 40 new Detention Deputies.

There will be at least two STC CORE Academies this year for interested applicants.

One academy will begin on April 13 and another in September. Testing for the academy happening in April will be available through February 6 and then every Tuesday and Saturday through March 14.

If you are interested in applying for the academy starting in April, call 868-1677 or email rtc@kernsheriff.org.