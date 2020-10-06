Incumbent Joe Alindajao runs for reelection on Delano City Council

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – It’s a crowded ballot for Delano City Council. Seven candidates are running for three open seats. We spoke with incumbent council member Joe Alindajao who says his time in office proves that he is qualified for the position.

Joe Alindajao has served as a council member and as the Pro-tem Mayor in Delano for the past 2 years. He’s also a deputy district attorney for kern county and has owned a farmers insurance franchise for over 20 years. His top priorities as a council member would be public health, jobs, and public safety.

Specifically- he says he’s taken a multi-faceted approach to public safety to avoid putting pressure on police. This approach includes partnering with city leaders to plan events against gang violence. He also pushed for the 80 surveillance cameras now throughout delano.

“In my mind there’s two kinds of city council members,” Alindajao said. “You can be the one that sort of manages and has yay or nay votes. Or you can be the someone who’s going to use the legislative position and pass laws and propositions and take action to shape the community and delano into what we want it to be in terms of health and safety and economic development. What I want the people of delano to know is that I’m not just going to be a good manager but I’m going to be a good leader.”

Alindajao is the father of three boys and a lab retriever. He says his household is always active and spends most of their time outdoors hiking or biking. You can find out more about all the candidates running for delano city council on our website at kget.Com under your local election headquarters.