I-5 at the Grapevine remains closed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County is seeing its second big storm this year. The rain and snow caused multiple road closures today, and make for a difficult road ahead.

CHP has been closing roadways and escorting cars around the icy roads since 2am today. Highway 58 and the Grapevine were closed at around 3p.m., and currently remain closed.

“We cant predict the weather so we have no idea when it may reopen, it could reopen at anytime,” said CHP Officer Kurt Summerfeld. “We’re telling people to be patient.”

Specifically- drivers should avoid eastbound Highway 58 at Towerline Road in Tehachapi. And the I-5 north and south through the grapevine.

“Our plans were to go to san diego, but theres a three hour delay,” said Zayuri Rivera, one of the drivers stuck on the I-5 South. “I’d say this is going on for the whole night so dont even think about coming near here.”

CHP says both roads were closed due to the weather.

“A lot of people are trying to travel to southern California,” Officer Summerfeld said. “I think a lot of folks don’t realize the roadway might be closed because the area theyre coming from doesn’t have this type of weather.”

CalTrans says the only available detour route for those heading south out of kern county is the westbound highway 166. But many drivers don’t want to turn around and are waiting for the roads to open.

“It looks like we’ll be waiting here for a while,” said Alexia Loredo, one of the drivers stuck on the I-5 South. “We’ve been waiting here for three hours and it looks like the traffic’s not moving.”

You can call the cal trans information line at 1-800-427-7623 to get up to the minute updates on when the road opens and when it closes.