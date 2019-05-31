Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 30, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a gang member and parolee at-large.

Marshals are looking for 39-year-old Thomas Turnage.

He is a Crips gang member and has a criminal history that includes robbery and drug sales.

Turnage is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his body including the names “Navaeh” and “Bridgett” on his left arm and “HC Crips” on his right shoulder.

He has family ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or know where he might be, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.