Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 2, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee at-large with a criminal history of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence off the streets.

U.S. Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Aaron Clifton.

Clifton has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Oildale area.

He has several tattoos on his body including a skull on his lower right leg.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.