BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual “Oil Can Do it Food Drive” started Thursday morning. The event asks the community to bring non-perishable food items and monetary donations to help replenish the shelves at the Food Bank, which helps feed those in need in Kern County.

Chevron won last year’s competition and raised nearly $38,000.

Executive Director Debbie Powers thinks there may be a new winner this year.

“I think API is really trying hard to win this competition this year. So I think it could be API,” Powers said.

Over 232,000 pounds of food was collected last year thanks to Aera, Chevron, API and CRC.

This year’s competition runs until August 31.