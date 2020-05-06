Give Big Kern campaign helps over 130 local nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The annual Give Big Kern Day took place Tuesday.

It is the fifth year the Kern Community Foundation hosted Give Big Kern. It was also an opportunity for The Golden Empire to embrace its giving spirit.

“What we’re seeing this year with Give Big Kern is a real response,” Kristen Beall Watson, President and CEO for Kern Community Foundation said. “This is a difficult time for so many people, yet we have not seen this level of giving ever.”

Nonprofits like Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue stepped up to encourage others to give big on Tuesday.

“The goal of this adventure down to Kern County today is to just make people smile,” Zach Skow, Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue CEO said. “The human-animal bond is something that saved my life, it helps all of our lives especially during this difficult down time so our goal is to just make as many kids smile today, give them something special, let them feel like they’re seen, they are heard, they’re valued.”

Give Big Kern, just another reminder of Kern County’s giving spirit.

“At the end of the day, we are here and we are here for one another,” Watson said. “It really is what makes this place special.”

It is a community-wide effort to raise money for local causes. It connects donors with more than 130 non-profits who need volunteers.

This year, Give Big Kern decided to make it a month-long fundraiser to help local non-profits struggling because of COVID-19.

“During these turbulent times, Give Big Kern provides a perfect opportunity for us to come together and show appreciation and support for our nonprofit partners,” said Kristen Beall Watson, President and CEO of host agency Kern Community Foundation. “Without a doubt, local charities play a critical role in supporting our community and now, more than ever, they need our help.”

Community members can make direct donations to nonprofits on the Give Big Kern website here.