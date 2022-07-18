BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Funeral services for Kern County Fire Department Capt. Brian Falk have been announced.

Falk died unexpectedly while on duty on July 14, according to the department. A procession was later held in honor of Capt. Falk from Fellows, Calif. to the Kern County Coroner’s Office in East Bakersfield.

Falk was 47 and a 20-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a family. Falk worked at Fire Station 23 in Fellows, Calif., Chief Aaron Duncan told 17 News.

Falk attended North High School and was a three-sport athlete and participated in baseball, wrestling and football, according to Falk’s obituary.

The obituary says, Falk attended Bakersfield College and obtained his bachelor’s from University Nevada Reno.

A GoFundMe account was later set up for Brian Falk last week.

KCFD shared a GoFundMe link account for Falk’s sons.

You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.