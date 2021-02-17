‘From nothing to something’: Local musician remixes the Bakersfield sound



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield sound is notorious, drawing on country music legends like Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. Andre Hayes, also known as Dre Haze, is a singer and guitarist blending this classic sound with rhythm and blues. But he didn’t always have a guitar in his hand, or a roof over his head. When 17 News caught up with him in December, he hadn’t yet played any shows locally. He’s spent the last month performing songs from his debut album ‘Redemption.’

“What inspired the album was me going from homelessness, from 2014 to 2017, almost 2018,” said Hayes. “Going from nothing to something, fighting and clawing my way through.”

Some songs draw from the darkest parts of his life. He says his experience on the streets was tough, but he wouldn’t trade any of the lessons he learned.

“We all have a dream in life and I’ve been pursuing mine for a very long time through heck and high water, to say the least,” said Hayes. “And it taught me to survive on my own.”

When he’s not performing, he’s selling merchandise or scribbling lyrics in his notebook. He says his children push him to work harder.

“I have three beautiful babies that were left to me by my late child’s mother,” Hayes said. “Every step I take, I’m not taking it for one. I’m taking it for three. My children are depending on me to be successful in every aspect of that word and I don’t want to fail them. So I won’t fail them.”

You can find Andre Hayes online at drehaze.net. If you want to hear him live, he’ll perform at Los Panchos Restaurant this Friday night at 7. Be ready to wear a mask and socially distance while you enjoy the music.