Fire breaks out at two businesses in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A massive fire broke out in central Bakersfield late Tuesday night.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department both responded to a blaze on 19th Street, just down the street from the Federal Courthouse around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say when firefighters arrived they found two businesses on fire, as well as pieces of furniture outside of the buildings. The Bakersfield Fire Department says it appears the fire started outside of the buildings but the case is till under investigation.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.