FFX CIF Semifinals BCHS, Liberty, Kennedy Playoff games.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Friday was National Adoption Day and adoptions were finalized for 58 local kids and their new parents.

On any given day, more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the United States, and in Kern County, nearly 2,000 kids are looking for a place to call home. It was only fitting that county supervisors celebrated the day with Kern's newest families.