BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work on leaking wells behind an east Bakersfield neighborhood continues more than a month after the leaks were first reported.

Zynergy LLC said it completed repairs on five of the seven wells previously found to be leaking methane.

This comes after multiple organizations confirmed to 17 News last month that idle oil wells in the Morningstar area were found with what the department called “pinhole-sized leaks.”

A report by the Sierra Club, not independently verified by 17 News, said the level of methane emissions maxed out an inspector’s equipment. That put the output from one well above 50,000 parts per million, the threshold at which methane gas becomes explosive in air.

Both Cal GEM and the Bakersfield Fire Department, however, said the leaks posed no public health risk.