Department of Human Services shares tips to prevent child hot car related deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jana Slagle, with the Kern County Department of Human Services joined 17 News at Sunrise to share share tips to prevent child hot car related deaths as temperatures rise.

Slagle suggests putting a cell phone in the back seat as a reminder to retrieve it after driving. She also suggested that parents put a stuffed animal in a car seat, remove it, and put it in the front seat when the child is in the seat.

For more tips, visit the Kern County Department of Human Services website here.