Cupid’s Challenge to benefit the Mendiburu Magic Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The annual Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser is happening today in downtown Bakersfield.

Visit Dewar’s Ice Cream and Fine Candies from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. to purchase a Dewar’s Valentine Box for $20. Proceeds from the purchase will benefit the Mendiburu Magic Foundation.

The foundation responds to the unmet needs of local children and their families that may be facing cancer or another threatening illness. For more information about the foundation, visit here.

If you can’t make it to Dewar’s on Wednesday, you can purchase a box of candy online until February 29. Proceeds purchased through this link will still benefit the foundation.