Models show Kern County COVID-19 hospitalizations peak Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday could be one of the worst days for Kern County hospitals. Models project more people will be in a local hospital today for COVID-19 than any other day during this third surge.

“We’re seeing this surge of all these Covid patients,” said Roger Miller, director of acute care services at Kern Medical. “And it’s deadly.”

Hundreds are currently in the hospital with dozens fighting for their lives in the ICU.

“We’re seeing young people, healthy people, young moms die from this,” Paula Isbell, a registered nurse at Kern Medical. “Nobody’s immune.

Although this peak wasn’t as bad as the peak after 2019’s Christmas and New Year, hospital resources are stretched thin and nurses are mentally exhausted.

“The surge doesn’t just go away once you peak,” Isbell said. “Some of these patients we keep greater than 30 days, 40 days, they stay months on a ventilator.”

Staff at Kern Medical said although the projected peak may have been Wednesday, there is still a long way to go before the situation improves.

“For the average Joe on the street, they don’t see that surge, it doesn’t affect their daily lives,” Miller added.

Due to the increasing amount of time patients can spend in the hospital for COVID-19, Public Health cannot always release data on their deaths right away. Data on deaths from mid-August is still being released and data from this month has still not been released yet, meaning the death toll is likely higher than currently understood.