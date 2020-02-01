Coronavirus: Mandatory Quarantines, Travel Restrictions Announced

(NBC News) The U.S. government has declared coronavirus a public health emergency and announced aggressive steps to slow the outbreak.

Beginning Sunday, any American citizen who has traveled from China’s Hubei provence, where the outbreak is centered, will face a mandatory 14 day quarantine. Others arriving from areas in China other than Hubei provence will be asked to self-quarantine, and any foreign nationals who have traveled to China over the past two weeks will be denied entry.

Still, health officials say the risk to U.S. citizens remains low.

“Our goal is to keep it that way,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

“This is not something that is being transmitted from person to person, place to place,” explains the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Frank Esper. “This is not something you are seeing at the grocery store, at the movies. This is close contact in the household.”

Public health officials advise the flu virus is a bigger threat to this country than the coronavirus, so washing hands and covering a cough the best way to prevent getting sick.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2RNCGYt