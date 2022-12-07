The Bakersfield Raiders Booster Club (BRBC) spokesperson, Joe Belmontez, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the club’s involvement with the Children’s Miracle Network.

BRBC was established in 1984. The club has grown to over 160 members and prides itself on being family oriented. The BRBC has established relationships with local non-profit organizations, who in turn provide services to those less fortunate.

The BRBC has supported the American Cancer Society, the Ronald McDonald House, Pathway Family Services and our current primary beneficiary; the Bakersfield Children’s Miracle Network Hospital – Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.