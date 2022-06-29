BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three weeks since the midterm primary election and it appears we may finally know the outcomes of our local races.

Registrar of voters Mary Bedard says we have just 757 ballots left to count here in Kern. All of those are challenged, meaning either there was no signature on the envelope or the signature did not match the one the county had on file.

These voters were notified and their ballot can still be counted if they provide a signature up to two days before the county certifies the results. There is no clear deadline for that as the county can certify any time between now and July 7. All counties must send their final results to the Secretary of State on July 8.

In the 20th Congressional District, Republican incumbent and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will face Democrat Fairfax Junior High teacher Marisa Wood in the November General Election.

In the ultra-competitive 22nd Congressional District, Republican incumbent David Valadao will run against five-term Bakersfield Assemblyman Democrat Rudy Salas.

The race for the 16th Senate District was packed in the primary — current state Senator Democrat Melissa Hurtado and Republican political newcomer David Shepard will move on to November’s run-off. Shepard garnered 45% of the primary vote to Hurtado’s 31%.

In the 12th Senate District, both Republican incumbent Shannon Grove and Democrat Susanne Gundy will match-up again in November. In the primary, Grove received 69% of the vote, with Gundy pulling in 31%.

In the 35th Assembly district Kern 5th district Supervisor Democrat Leticia Perez leads Dr. Jasmeet Bains by the tightest of margins — just 261 votes. Here, the 757 challenged ballots could make a difference in the outcome, but it doesn’t really matter, as both will advance to the General Election.

On the county level, Zack Scrivner has taken down two challengers to keep his seat representing the 2nd district on the Board of Supervisors, receiving 73% of the vote.

In the 3rd district Supervisor race, Jeff Flores and Brian Smith will move on to November. Flores garnered 40% of votes to Smith’s 33%. Louis Gill conceded.

In the Assessor-Recorder race, current assistant to the position, Laura Avila, appears to have won the role, getting 52% of the vote to current Kern Chief Appraiser Todd Reeves’ 48%.

Lastly, in the Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Registrar of Voters race, the assistant to the incumbent Aimee Espinoza is slightly edging out local businessman Mark McKenzie. Over 100,000 people voted in this race and the two candidates are separated by just 995 votes.

As we mentioned, the 750 ballots left are challenged and may not be counted , so these do appear to be our final results. But here in California, any candidate can request a recount no matter how close the race. The candidate covers the cost unless the recount changes the result.