McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) -- The city of McFarland finds itself in deep financial trouble, and it's taking a toll on public safety.

More than half of its police force has left McFarland for higher-paying jobs elsewhere, leaving the city with just five officers to answer emergency calls and patrol the city.

McFarland is a small town with some big financial problems. City leaders have tried to find ways to generate more revenue for city coffers, but have had limited success.