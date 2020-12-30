Chief of Police in California City gives update on two missing boys; suspects foul play

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police and federal agents went into the house of the adoptive parents again, using the same search warrant they served last Wednesday. They removed some items of evidence, and Chief of Police Jon Walker said these items will go back to Bakersfield for analysis.

This happened just hours after California City Police Chief John Walker told us suspects foul play – and confirmed that the four other kids are in protective custody. The adoptive parents of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin and West reported them missing just before 6 p.m. last Monday. Today – Chief of Police Jon Walker gave an update on the investigation.

“I cant comment on whether I think they’re alive or not,” said Jon Walker, Chief of Police. “I do suspect foul play. We haven’t been able to put together how the boys got out of the yard, or where they’ve gone.”

He told us there are four other agencies working on this case – we know two of which are bakersfield police and the FBI. He says California City has a small police department and can use all the help they can get.

“We’ve contacted just about everybody in this neighborhood,” Walker said. “None of the neighbors have seen the kids.”

He says police extensively dug up the backyard, but didn’t find any ledes.

“We’re just trying to dig up anything any clues to find out where they have gone,” Walker said. “And also to confirm that they’re not in the backyard.”

Chief Walker confirmed that the four other children of the adoptive parents are in protective custody.

“if there’s any kind of juvenile situation where theres been any kind of neglect or any kind of harm to any of the children, we automatically have to take all the other kids out of the house,” Walker said.

He says he doesn’t know exactly where the adoptive parents are – but they aren’t in their house. Police still have their white van and are in contact with them.

“Someone knows and I would hope that person would come forward,” Walker said. “We have two babies, and we dont know where theyre at and we cant find them.”

Chief Walker says the biological family has been cooperative in the investigation. He would not clarify where police have searched so far – and says the department doesn’t have the resources to send search teams into the desert. The city manager, Anna Linn, says they’re planning to give a reward to anyone who can find the boys. They’re still working out the exact amount. But she believes it will be equal to the other cold cases here in California City – which had a reward of $25,000.