Jeremy Adams, teacher at Bakersfield High School and professor at CSU Bakersfield, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss his recent Op-Ed in the Los Angeles Times, “My high school students don’t read any more. I think I know why.”

Adams emphasizes that teachers are now “in a battle” for student’s attention, since smartphones have consumed student’s time inside and outside the classroom.

