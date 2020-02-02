California Prison Yoga Project helps inmates and saves the state money

SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KNSD)– Yoga classes are helping re-shape the lives of inmates at a California prison and saving the state money. The yoga classes are part of a program called the Prison Yoga Project that’s been around for about 18 years.

Inmates at the Richard J. Donovan State Prison in San Diego are able to get 10 days off their sentence for every 52 hours of practice. It has saved the state of California about $83,000 by helping inmates get an earlier release.

“A lot of people are surprised at how popular yoga is in men’s prisons,” Executive Director for Prison Yoga Project, Bill Brown said.

Currently, the prison has 25 spots available in the Yoga Prison Project with another 50 people on a wait-list. A wait-list about a year long.