(AP News) — The world’s tallest building lit up in tribute to the late NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant just before 7pm (15:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Tourists and fans saw the minute tribute to the player.

A picture of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna filled the tower.

Bryant, the 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career, died in a helicopter crash on January 26th.

He was 41.