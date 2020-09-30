Boy, 11, missing and considered at risk due to medical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 11-year-old boy is missing and considered at risk due to a medical condition, police said.

Izaha Amesquita was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday on North Stine Road just north of Stockdale Highway. He’s described as white, 4 feet 10 inches, 75 pounds, brown hair with blond and blue streaks and brown eyes. He wore a red and yellow jersey top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Izaha’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.