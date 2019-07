Blessing Corner Ministries invites the community to attend their annual Back2School Fun Day event.

Vendor booths with information and school supplies will be set up from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave.

Children will receive school supplies, haircuts, and immunizations.

New this year, each family that visits all participating vendor booths will be entered in an hourly gift basket raffle.

For more information, call 861-0349.