Biological mother of Orrin and Orson West shares photos and memories of them, her family holds prayer service in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been 44 days since 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing in California City. This story has impacted families across the nation. People who don’t even know the boys are upending their lives to search for them almost everyday. But after all this time – police have found nothing that points to where the boys could be.

“We’ve searched several different places of possible grave sites,” said Chief of Police Jon Walker. “I think in the last week we’ve dug up a coyote, a dog, and three sheep.”

The Chief of Police says his department has received around 2,500 tips since this case first started. He says he’s followed up on every one of them.

“Not that we haven’t searched there already, we’re out on the lake in central park on boats looking again for people who give us tips that they’ve seen bodies in the lake,” Chief Walker said. “I don’t discourage those tips at all. Please send them in because we will go out if we can and do a followup when we do.”

The community also hasn’t given up – the biological family of the boys held a candle light prayer on Tuesday night. Dozens came from all over the state to pray and plan search parties.

“It’s hard but we have to stay strong for the parents, the mother and them,” said Rosanna Wills, cousin of the boys. “The community’s been doing their part in a major way. Without them, we’d be lost.”

Ryan Dean – the biological mother of Orrin and Orson West – also came to pray. She says she last saw her boys in 2018 around Christmas time. She told 17News about some memories she has with them. She says Orrin loves music and used to love taking pictures with her. But in recent visits, he didn’t want to be in photos. She says Orson would always climb on her, and he loves food. Whenever they played together, he would try to eat the toys shaped as food.

“If you know anything, anything, you can come anonymous just come forward,” Wills said. “Because a lot of people are hurting behind the boys missing, people that don’t even know the boys are hurting.”

If you have any information you should call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous you can call the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.