Biological family of Orrin and Orson West plans to put up two more billboards of the boys, three total

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been 55 days since 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing in California City. Members of the biological family are raising funds for billboards aimed at raising awareness of the case. One of them is already up in Bakersfield.

If you’re driving south on Highway 99, you might see two familiar faces: those of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West

“It’s heartbreaking to see their faces up there because they’re babies,” said Diondra Key, from the biological family. “They shouldn’t be missing. Their faces shouldn’t be on a billboard at all. They should be with their family.”

Child Protective Services took the boys from the biological family in 2018 and placed them with the West family. They were living in California City when their adoptive father reported them missing December 21.

“I hope that someone come through and tell us where they are or at least guide us to where they are,” said Keisha Stevenson, a friend of the biological family. “What happened? We need answers.”

The biological family started a Go Fund Me to raise money for three billboards. One is already up on the south side of Highway 99.

“Not everybody’s on social media and not everybody watches the news, so maybe someone that’s traveling can see it and you might get a tip,” said Rosanna Wills, a cousin of the boys. “You never know who might know something.”

Wills says they’ve received donations from all over the world.

“It’s actually keeping it alive in people’s minds and hearts,” Stevenson said. “You just never know if they’re still out there or not. We have to stand on faith, dont let our hope die. So it just keeps us going, we keep going it gives us the push. It gives us the strength.”

Within a week they raised enough money for two billboards. But they need more than $1,000 to put up a third one.

“Right now we’re able to get two billboards, this one is the digital one, and we have one coming up next week,” Wills said. “It’s going to be on Mount Vernon going East.”

People all over Kern County are working to find the boys.

“Making shirts, making masks, sending flyers to different states so people can put it in their state,” Stevenson said. “On Facebook all the time, sending prayers for the boys. Just keeping it alive because at the end of the day it’s in God’s hands.”

They’re hoping to put a third billboard near Tehachapi, on the way to California City. Click here to donate to their Go Fund Me for the billboards.