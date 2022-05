Bakersfield, Calif. — Bakersfield Police Activity League Officer Ryan Skidmore visits SUNRISE to talk about PAL’s big fundraiser this Friday, May 20th. Battle of the Badges is where officers duke it out in the ring to keep kids off the streets through afterschool sports. Tickets: BakersfieldPAL.org; Bakersfield Police Activities League office (301 E. 4th St.); BPD westside substation (1301 Buena Vista Road).