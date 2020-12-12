Bakersfield Toy Run continues through Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The annual Bakersfield Toy Run is taking place now through Sunday.

Anyone interested in dropping off toys and/or canned food can visit Bakersfield Harley-Davidson, located at 35089 Merle Haggard Dr., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Donors are urged to bring one unwrapped toy and two cans of food or a $20 suggested cash donation. Donors will receive a ticket for 15 percent off at Bakersfield Harley-Davidson and a chance to win a gift card for up to $500.

All proceeds from the Toy Run will benefit the local Salvation Army. For more information, visit bakersfieldtoyrun.org.

