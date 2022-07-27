BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is holding a job fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital on White Lane, according to a news release from the hospital.

The hospital says, some of the available positions include activity therapist, registered nurse, nurse manager and mental health worker.

All applicants are asked to bring resumes and wear their masks, with on-site interviews and job offers expected on the day of the event, according to the hospital.