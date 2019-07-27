As people mourn Jose Arredondo’s death, homicide investigation continues in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As the community continues to mourn local entrepreneur Jose Arredondo the investigation into his murder continues in Mexico.

Arredondo was found dead in his Cabo San Lucas condominium July 16, but little details have been released about his death.

The sudden murder of Jose Arredondo in Cabo San Lucas sent fear into the community.

“It had a dramatic effect,” said Joaquin, Cabo San Lucas resident. “Young people are going home early, they are limiting themselves to only the most elementary activities. We have taken more security measures at the family level. “

Authorities have not released an autopsy report, but do confirm Arredondo was beaten and stabbed with a sharp object. It’s been 10 days and we still have many questions about his death. But, Mexican authorities say we may be close to getting some of them answered.

“We are close to judicializing the respective investigation file and obtaining the official resolution based on the judicialization that is being developed,” said Daniel De La Rosa Anaya, Baja California Sur District Attorney. “However, it is important to inform citizens that in this case justice will be served. We are working to make it completely clear.”

Cabo isn’t new to violence. In 2017, the city was ranked number one in the world for highest homicide rate by the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, but people who live there say things are getting better and there are numbers to prove it. According to the Executive Secretary of the National Public Safety department, the state of Baja California Sur’s homicide numbers has dropped 64 percent in the last two years.

Now with Arredondo’s murder concerns are up about tourist safety.

“After Arredondo’s homicide, Los Cabos turned on the red light for danger,” said Ramon Ojeda Maestre, president of the center for integral studies of innovation and territory.

Maestre says Arredondo’s murder has launched fear not only among the city’s residents but also its foreign investors.

“The impact caused by the murder puts us in a situation of very high vulnerability, in particular for the North American businessmen who are the second most important part of the investment here in the municipality of Los Cabos,” said Maestre.

Maestre calls out the municipal, state and federal government to clear up the details in Arredondo’s death.