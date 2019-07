BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - We are all in for a week of the summer sizzle. Temperatures throughout The Valley are expected to remain in the triple digits for the rest of the week.

“Most of us are used to it, but it's still a time to take this very serious,” said Michelle Corson, public information officer for Kern County public health. “Heat can be very serious and it can cause illness and even death."