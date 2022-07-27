BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the 1-year-old girl that died in a crash in Shafter Sunday afternoon.

The girl was Aislyn Kamila Tejeda, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aislyn was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee that was driving Northbound on Shafter Avenue when it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2004 Dodge Ram, driven by Irving Rodriguez Barraza at the intersection of Burbank Street and Shafter Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. After being struck the Jeep hit two power poles and an almond tree before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Barraza was traveling eastbound on Burbank Street when he ran the stop sign at the intersection causing the crash, according to CHP.

Highway patrol says Barraza is under investigation for causing the crash and driving under the influence of alcohol.