VETERAN VIGNETTES: Navy veteran Donald Parker reflects on his years of service in World War II

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veteran Vignettes is a new series highlighting the stories of Kern’s veteran heroes told in their own words. Donald Parker is a veteran of World War II. The 98-year-old veteran served in the United States Navy.

Parker took part in seven major battles during World War II, including the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

“When you get in battle, you don’t have time to think, its automatic. Guys said ‘were you scared?’ hell, you didn’t have time,” said Parker.

He went on an honor flight trip in 2014 and says it was a tremendous experience he was glad to be a part of. Parker also says the way Kern County honors its veterans is like no place he’s been to.

“I’ve been to other cities and nobody does what Kern County does,” said Parker.