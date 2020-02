BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veteran Vignettes is a new series highlighting the stories of Kern’s veteran heroes told in their own words. Robert Otto is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. The 98-year-old veteran served in the United States Air Force.

He has lived a life of service from serving in the military to serving as a local high school teacher at East Bakersfield High School. He also served 30 years in the honor guard for doing veteran funeral services as a bugler.