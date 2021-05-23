VBF Sunday Service – God to the Rescue

VBF Church
Valley Bible Fellowship presents “God to the Rescue” with pastor Doug Loman. VBF welcomes you to join their Sunday service stream online, Sundays at 10am. To learn more, visit VBF.org

Click below to watch VBF’s Sunday service:

Watch VBF Online!

Join us every Sunday morning at 10am on KGET's Facebook Page for a relevant message and great worship. Pastors Ron, Josh, and Jim share the pulpit, bringing Bible messages relevant to modern times. Come and experience God in a real way.

We want you to experience the friendly people, great music, encouraging messages, and a casual atmosphere that are all part of what makes VBF so special.

Click here to learn more about VBF Church