VBF Sunday Service – September 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

A day after his throwing error from second allowed the winning run to score in Friday’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to San Francisco, Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests.