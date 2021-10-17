VBF Sunday Service – October 17, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are asking for help to locate a 52-year-old man who last seen Saturday morning in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officers are searching for Theodore Louis Sisco. He was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Nantucket Place, driving a white 2019 Ford Raptor with a California license plate number CBDCEO.