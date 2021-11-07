VBF Sunday Service – November 7, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center announced on social media Tuesday that it is in desperate need of dog fosters and they may have to make "serious decisions" if they can't find the help.

The shelter, located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., currently has more than 200 dogs and they are running out of space, according to the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter provides all the supplies needed for those willing to foster.