VBF Sunday Service – May 9, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man suspected of carjacking an ATV, setting it on fire and assaulting three people was arrested by Kern County deputies Saturday night in area south of Glennville, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to an area on Poso Flat Road near Granite Road, south of Highway 155 at around 8 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.